× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.16.17: Marlene Wells Day

Can you imagine working at one place for 50 years? Well, our very own Marlene Wells has been at WGN Radio for 50 big ones and today we are celebrating her all day long! We also checked in with Ryan Nobles, Dr. Kevin Most, Dan Hampton and Mike Ditka. Oh and did we mention, we talked to Brandon Saad who has only scored every game winning goal in the Blackhawks’ wins this season!