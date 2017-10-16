× No Coast Cinema Deleted Scene | Fantastic Fest 2017

Introducing “Deleted Scenes”, a special series of clips from past No Coast Cinema interviews that didn’t make it into the theatrical cut.

This scene comes from No Coast Cinema Episode 18 with Raul Benitez and Nando Espinosa. In this clip, Raul talks about going to Austin, Texas for Fantastic Fest, a film festival run by Tim League and Alamo Drafthouse. This year’s Fantastic Fest followed the serious allegations of sexual misconduct by Alamo Drafthouse employee Devin Faraci and Ain’t It Cool News founder Harry Knowles, both major players in the Austin film community.

Raul describes the attitude and reactions of the festival’s attendees as well as his own feelings on the topic.