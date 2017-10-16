× Live from Studio 435: Sunshine Boys

The terrific Chicago-based trio Sunshine Boys join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about how the band came together, how their individual styles meld well together, the interesting way they came up with their band name, the collaborative nature of the Chicago music scene, using crowdsourcing to fund their music, their eagerly anticipated debut record, “Blue Music,” and their upcoming show at Martyrs’. The trio also perform a few songs including “Billy Boy,” “Schoolyard Bully” and “Tripping Through Time.”

