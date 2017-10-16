× Is it Car-a-mel or Car-mel? Bill and Wendy speak to lexicographer Steve Kleinedler

Gryo. Kudos. Lingerie. Do You Know How To Pronounce These Common Words? Everything you think is probably wrong. Bill and Wendy speak to lexicographer Steve Kleinedler to find out the truth! Steve is the executive editor for Reference Group at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, publishers of the American Heritage® Dictionaries and the Webster’s New World® Dictionaries. He has been on the editorial staff of the American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language since 1997 and is currently its executive editor.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.