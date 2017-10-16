An entry in the Oxford English Dictionary, defining a dictionary, pictured Sunday Aug. 29 2010. It's been in print for over a century, but in future the Oxford English Dictionary _ the authoritative guide to the English language _ may only be available to peruse online. Publisher Oxford University Press said Sunday that burgeoning demand for the dictionary's online version has far outpaced demand for the printed versions. By the time the lexicographers behind the dictionary finished revising and updating the latest edition _ a gargantuan task that will take many more years _ publishers are doubtful there will still be a market for the printed form. (AP Photo)
Is it Car-a-mel or Car-mel? Bill and Wendy speak to lexicographer Steve Kleinedler
Gryo. Kudos. Lingerie. Do You Know How To Pronounce These Common Words? Everything you think is probably wrong. Bill and Wendy speak to lexicographer Steve Kleinedler to find out the truth! Steve is the executive editor for Reference Group at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, publishers of the American Heritage® Dictionaries and the Webster’s New World® Dictionaries. He has been on the editorial staff of the American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language since 1997 and is currently its executive editor.
