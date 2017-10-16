× ‘Fun Home’ co-creator and Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori: “Chicago audiences understand theater in a different way”

Tony Award-winning composer and Broadway star Jeanine Tesori joins Justin to talk about her amazing career, what drew her to musicals, how she first came to work on the musical “Fun Home,” the process of taking someone else’s words and putting them into music, the amount of time it takes to get a production to an Off-Broadway stage, how “Fun Home” pushed the boundaries of musicals, consistently being amazed at the power of music, what it is like to work on a project that may never see the light of day, how theater is a team sport, the competitive nature of professional theater, the intimacy of seeing a live theater performance and the current production of “Fun Home” at Victory Gardens Theater.

