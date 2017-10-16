× “Elton Jim” hails the “soda tax” repeal, sacks Colin Kaepernick, and witnesses Weinstein’s decline

In this 74th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano celebrates the recent repeal of Cook County’s “soda tax,” after he boldly criticized the tax and called for a public revolt when it was first discussed and later implemented earlier this year. He also revisits his initial correct prediction that Colin Kaepernick’s “take a knee” protest would create more controversy about the flag rather than influence real change for his original cause. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti detail the swift decline of Hollywood movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein, whose career and personal life have been destroyed by allegations of decades of sexual harassment.