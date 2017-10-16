× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10-16-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert Rich Lenkov. They talk about how Colin Kaepernick’s grievance alleging collusion adds more heat to NFL owners meetings and what will happen to Harvey Weinstein? Also on the show, news anchor Judy Pielach is back from Greece! She recaps her trip and much more.

