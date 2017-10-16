× Best-selling author Dave Eggers: “Chicago is the middle of the middle and the heart of the heart”

The great author, editor and publisher Dave Eggers joins Justin to talk about his wonderful career, growing up in Lake Forest, attending the University of Illinois, being a part of an incredible legacy of Chicago writers, how he has diversified his writing, the importance of challenging himself to try new things, the amount of research that goes into each project, his work with 826 National and receiving the 2017 Carl Sandburg Literary Award.

