Dave Eggers speaks after being presented with the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community at the National Book Awards Wednesday Nov. 18, 2009 in New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
Best-selling author Dave Eggers: “Chicago is the middle of the middle and the heart of the heart”
Dave Eggers speaks after being presented with the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community at the National Book Awards Wednesday Nov. 18, 2009 in New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
The great author, editor and publisherDave Eggers joins Justin to talk about his wonderful career, growing up in Lake Forest, attending the University of Illinois, being a part of an incredible legacy of Chicago writers, how he has diversified his writing, the importance of challenging himself to try new things, the amount of research that goes into each project, his work with 826 National and receiving the 2017 Carl SandburgLiterary Award.
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio