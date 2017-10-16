× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “The Bears don’t win that game without Mitch Trubisky”

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback! Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears thrilling 27-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Adam and Justin talk about the defense finally getting some takeaways, the continued improvement of Kyle Fuller, the dominant play of Danny Trevathan, why the Bears ran the ball so much, the promise shown by Mitchell Trubisky, the mistakes made by the special teams and what we can expect as the Bears get set to face Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.

