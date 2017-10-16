× Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 5: Meet Master Sommelier Fernando Beteta

Becoming a Master Sommelier is one of the most difficult and rewarding achievements on the planet. Fernando Beteta MS joins hosts Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin to discuss the triumphs and pitfalls of preparing for the most difficult examination in the wine world.

