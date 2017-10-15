WGN Radio Theatre #224: Escape, Mystery in the air and The whistler

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 15, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Escape: Three Skeleton Key”. Guesting Starring: Vincent Price; (03-17-50). Next we have: “Mystery in the air: Beyond good and evil”. Guest Starring: Peter Lorre; (08-28-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Whistler: Undertow”. Guest Starring: Bill Forman; (02-04-48).

