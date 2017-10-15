WGN Radio Theatre #223: Suspense & Screen Directors Playhouse

Posted 2:03 AM, October 15, 2017, by , Updated at 02:07AM, October 15, 2017

(L-R) Lisa Wolf, Roger Badesch & Carl Amari; getting into the Halloween spirit! Courtesy of Roger...

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 14, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The yellow wallpaper”. Guest Starring: Agnes Moorehead; (07-29-48).  For our final episode of the night we have: “Screen Directors Playhouse: Spiral staircase”. Guest Starring: Dorothy McGuire; (11-25-49)

