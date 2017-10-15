× WGN Radio Theatre #223: Suspense & Screen Directors Playhouse

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 14, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The yellow wallpaper”. Guest Starring: Agnes Moorehead; (07-29-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Screen Directors Playhouse: Spiral staircase”. Guest Starring: Dorothy McGuire; (11-25-49)

