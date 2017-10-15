× True Blue Playoff Plus: Cubs Fall To Dodgers In Game 1 Of NLCS

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz breakdown the Cubs’ 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell checks in from Dodger Stadium to share what Cubs’ players and coaches had said after the game. The guys discuss the controversial reversed play at the plate that got manager Joe Maddon ejected. They also look ahead to Game 2 and make prediction as to what the lineup may look like with crafty left-handed pitcher, Rich Hill, on the mound.