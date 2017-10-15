× This is History: Macy’s Launches 1st Store, Chicago’s Mayor Richard J. Daley Helps JFK, Disney World Opens, NFL TV Audience Numbers Continue to Decline

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the first Macy’s store, President Lincoln formally establishes Thanksgiving, the Cubs lost the World Series in 1910, Mayor Richard J. Daley hosted JFK in Chicago on the eve of the Cuban Missle Crisis, Water Tower Place opened in 1975, The Police play their first US concert, the Sox win the World Series in 2005 and due to the National Anthem controversy NFL TV Ratings continue to decline.

