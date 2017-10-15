× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/15/17): Full Bears at Ravens Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 27-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Mitch Trubisky picks up his first NFL win, and the defense picks up some momentum with three turnovers as they improve to 2-4 before a Sunday afternoon tilt with Carolina next weekend at Solider Field.