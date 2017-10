× Terror on the Air: ‘Suspense, The House in Cypress Canyon’ Starring Robert Taylor

This chilling story from the Golden Age of Radio begins as a new home goes up for sale in Cypress Canyon, when a shoebox containing a manuscript found by construction workers inside the unfinished house details all the horrifying things that would happen to the future occupants.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3410992/3410992_2017-10-15-050132.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3