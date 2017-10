× Svengoolie’s Rich Koz: Stomping through Chicagoland to Celebrate Halloween, Unveiling the History of the ‘Universal Monsters’

To kick off the Halloween season, Chicago’s Very Own Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz and Executive Producer Jim Roche join Dave Plier in studio to talk about the history of the classic Universal Monsters, as well as upcoming appearances around town.

