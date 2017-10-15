× Startup Showcase Full Show: Tim Swindle, LTA Advisors & Ivory Clasp

Scott has a jampacked show this week, starting out with friend and Utter Nonsense founder, Tim Swindle. They talk about the latest in the Chicago tech community. Then, Joel Schneider from LTA Advisors talks to Scott about his amazing group of experienced ERP experts that give honest advice to business owners. Next, the founders of Ivory Clasp join Scott to tell him about their amazing mission to deliver bundles of joy (in the form of handbags) monthly to their subscribers, and to talk about why they decided to crowdfund.