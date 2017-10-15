× Saturday Night Live: the Experience, Opening Saturday October 21st at The Museum of Broadcast Communications

The NEW Saturday Night Live: The Experience exhibit opens this Saturday October 21st at The Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago, and to celebrate, Dave looks back at his interview with author Alison Castle to talk about her book “Saturday Night LIVE” which features the show’s history, behind the scene stories, an unprecedented 2,300 images from the show’s archives, every ’Not Ready for Primetime Player’, hosts and musical guests lists and more.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3410984/3410984_2017-10-15-033224.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3