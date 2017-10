× Pinball Wizard Gary Stern: An Inside Look at Stern Pinball, the World’s Largest Pinball Manufacturer, New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Pinball Edition

Gary Stern, CEO of Chicago-based Stern Pinball joins Dave Plier to trace their Chicago-based company’s lineage from the early 1930’s to the founding of modern pinball, the growth of Arcade Bars across the country, and their latest release, a ‘Star Wars’ 40th Anniversary edition game.

