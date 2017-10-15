× OTL #574: WRFU serves Urbana, Chicago Books to Women in Prison, The Secret History of Stumpwater

Mike Stephen crosses radio waves with WRFU-LP station manager DJ BJ Clark in Urbana, IL for another installment of Low Power to the People, chats with Vicki White, President of Chicago Books to Women in Prison, about the organization’s efforts to bring a little humanity to female inmates all over the US, and visits Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History 1970s folk-pop band Stumpwater.

