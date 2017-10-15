Live blog: Bears at Ravens

Posted 11:45 AM, October 15, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:46AM, October 15, 2017

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:54 PM

Not a good year to be a captain…

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:54 PM

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:54 PM

Quick 3 and out.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:50 PM

Still no interceptions, but they’ll take ’em however they can get ’em.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:48 PM

Yes! Turnover!

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:48 PM

Fumble!

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:47 PM

I had Maclin playing in 2 leagues until about 11:50.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:46 PM

I never start any of my fantasy players when they are playing the Bears. That is why Collins is on my bench right now. 

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:46 PM

Big run for the Ravens. You can call me Captain Jinx.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:44 PM

And the defense has been able to rest. Baltimore with just one first down so far.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:43 PM

Absolutely. Very composed for his 2nd start. No reason to force it there. Take the 3 points. Especially early on the road.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:43 PM

Happy to see Trubisky show some restraint on that third down play and not try to force a bad pass.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:42 PM

Barth connects on the FG and the Bears lead 3-0.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:41 PM

Trubisky just looks like he has command of the huddle. I like that.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:41 PM

3 backs and a TE split out wide

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:41 PM

Interesting 3rd down formation

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:39 PM

MT10 showing some athleticism on 3rd down scramble 

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:39 PM

Terrific run by Trubisky. Bear now 1st and 10 at the Baltimore 12.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:38 PM

Four penalties for the Ravens already. Bears need to take advantage of the miscues.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:37 PM

Hahaha, yes!

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:36 PM

I’m going with the Ravens punter because his name sounds like one of the finest singers of all time. 

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:35 PM

First quarter poll: Who had the better punter?

Bears

Ravens

Neither

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:34 PM

End of first quarter and we are scoreless.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:33 PM

Bears showing potential for a reverse on the punt return with Eddie Jackson and Tarik Cohen both deep.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:33 PM

Looks like the Bears had some sort of trick play called on the punt return that never materialized.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:32 PM

Hopefully not too fired up. Don’t want to see him get suspended again…

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:32 PM

Trevathan is fired up today. 

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:32 PM

Leonard Floyd played really well Monday night. Continues that today by forcing a hold.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:28 PM

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:26 PM

Solid 3rd down play call. Still well short of the first down marker.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:25 PM

The Bears are not going the right way.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:25 PM

Gonna want to block Suggs

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:24 PM

Third target to Gentry. Zero completions.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:23 PM

Also, my fantasy team would appreciate a Howard TD or two.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:23 PM

Nice run by Howard to start this series. Let’s get the running game going today.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:22 PM

Yikes! And Baltimore is near the top of the league in interceptions.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:21 PM

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:21 PM

Would love to see the Bears create some turnovers today. This tweet from Adam Hoge early in the week is very telling.

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:19 PM

Great series from Danny Trevathan

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:19 PM

Trevathan with the sack! Welcome back!

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:17 PM

I like the idea of the no-huddle offense, despite not converting on 3rd down.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:15 PM

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:14 PM

Bears drive comes up short, but a good punt pins the Ravens down deep in their own territory.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:11 PM

Solid two runs by Tarik Cohen to give the Bears another first down.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:11 PM

I think Trubisky-Gentry will be a winning combination today. 

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:11 PM

Great throw by #10

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:10 PM

Nice third down conversion by Trubisky! 

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:08 PM

True. And it’s even better when he makes a call that gives the Bears a first down!

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:07 PM

Always nice to see Ed Hochuli on the field. 

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:06 PM

Not sure what Kristina Pink said on that sideline report. Bears are young, I think?

Joe Romano October 15, 201712:05 PM

Great punt from Baltimore pins the Bears inside the 10.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:04 PM

Nice third down stop for the Bears D.

peterzimmermanwgnam October 15, 201712:03 PM

John Fox will not shave until the Bears win again. 

Joe Romano October 15, 201711:57 AM

The Bears catch a break as one of Baltimore’s playmakers will not be available: https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/919582114558947328

Joe Romano October 15, 201711:56 AM

Kickoff is approaching in Baltimore… Don’t forget to set your fantasy lineups! Then read the latest from Adam Hoge to get you ready for Bears-Ravens: http://wgnradio.com/2017/10/11/hoges-10-bears-things-dowell-loggains-has-his-heisman-moment/

Related stories