Live blog: Bears at Ravens

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Baltimore Ravens.
#Bears' season-long captains going into Week 1:
Glennon – benched
Sitton – missed 1 game
Freeman – IR
Demps – IR
McManis – injured today
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 15, 2017
Quick 3 and out.
Still no interceptions, but they’ll take ’em however they can get ’em.
Yes! Turnover!
Fumble!
Big run for the Ravens. You can call me Captain Jinx.
And the defense has been able to rest. Baltimore with just one first down so far.
Absolutely. Very composed for his 2nd start. No reason to force it there. Take the 3 points. Especially early on the road.
Happy to see Trubisky show some restraint on that third down play and not try to force a bad pass.
Barth connects on the FG and the Bears lead 3-0.
Trubisky just looks like he has command of the huddle. I like that.
3 backs and a TE split out wide
Interesting 3rd down formation
MT10 showing some athleticism on 3rd down scramble
Terrific run by Trubisky. Bear now 1st and 10 at the Baltimore 12.
Four penalties for the Ravens already. Bears need to take advantage of the miscues.
Hahaha, yes!
I’m going with the Ravens punter because his name sounds like one of the finest singers of all time.
First quarter poll: Who had the better punter?
Bears
Ravens
Neither
End of first quarter and we are scoreless.
Bears showing potential for a reverse on the punt return with Eddie Jackson and Tarik Cohen both deep.
Looks like the Bears had some sort of trick play called on the punt return that never materialized.
Hopefully not too fired up. Don’t want to see him get suspended again…
Trevathan is fired up today.
Leonard Floyd played really well Monday night. Continues that today by forcing a hold.
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 15, 2017
Solid 3rd down play call. Still well short of the first down marker.
The Bears are not going the right way.
Gonna want to block Suggs
Third target to Gentry. Zero completions.
Nice run by Howard to start this series. Let’s get the running game going today.
Yikes! And Baltimore is near the top of the league in interceptions.
#Bears led NFL w/ 24 INTs in 2012 (Lovie’s last season). Since:
2013: 19
2014: 14
2015: 8
2016: 8
2017: 0
16 since 2015 ranks dead last.
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 11, 2017
Would love to see the Bears create some turnovers today. This tweet from Adam Hoge early in the week is very telling.
Great series from Danny Trevathan
Trevathan with the sack! Welcome back!
I like the idea of the no-huddle offense, despite not converting on 3rd down.
Trubisky processes the field so well. Very impressive for a rookie.
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 15, 2017
Bears drive comes up short, but a good punt pins the Ravens down deep in their own territory.
Solid two runs by Tarik Cohen to give the Bears another first down.
I think Trubisky-Gentry will be a winning combination today.
Great throw by #10
Nice third down conversion by Trubisky!
True. And it’s even better when he makes a call that gives the Bears a first down!
Always nice to see Ed Hochuli on the field.
Not sure what Kristina Pink said on that sideline report. Bears are young, I think?
Great punt from Baltimore pins the Bears inside the 10.
Nice third down stop for the Bears D.
John Fox will not shave until the Bears win again.
