Insurance Companies Are Reluctant To Pay Benefits Owed & Tax Reform Talks in Washington

Posted 9:35 AM, October 15, 2017, by

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs & State Rep Rob Martwick join The Sunday Spin(David Miranda)

Trump denies NBC report he sought a 10-Fold increase in the U-S Nuclear arsenal. Questions role of press and people being able to write what they want to write.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs and state Rep. Rob Martwick, D-Chicago- On how some insurance companies are reluctant to pay benefits owed.

Senior director of government affairs and public policy at the Chicago Association of Realtors-  Brian Bernardoni, talks about tax reform  in Washington among republican’s.

 

 

 

 

 

