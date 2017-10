× “I Am Who I Am”

Frank Fontana is joined in the studio by local SuperMom, Holly Simon. A mother of 5, Holly’s youngest son, Nate, was born with Down Syndrome and the reaction Holly received in the delivery room lead to her creating the “I Am Who I Am” foundation. Holly has now gone on to create a line of bath and body products to raise awareness and give teens and adults with special needs more opportunities. To learn more, donate, or to purchase your “I Am” products, visit: www.iam.com.