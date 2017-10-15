× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 122: Bears-Ravens Postgame Show

The Bears upped their record to 2-4 after Sunday afternoon’s 27-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens. It was third game of the season that came down to the final possession for the Bears; and the second time they’be been able to walk away with a “W”. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown all the action from Baltimore, commenting on everything from the poor special teams play, to Mitchell Trubisky’s second career start, and the team getting their first two interceptions of the season. They also play the audio from locker room interviews with running back Tarik Cohen and safety Adrian Amos. Listen below!

