CPS’ Air Force Academy flight simulators aim to help teens soar

ARMOUR SQUARE — Isaias Toledo, 15, has known for years that he wants to be a pilot. It’s what lead him to Air Force Academy High School.

Now that the high school has unveiled its flight simulator lab, students like Isaias will have a better chance of achieving their dreams.

“I still can’t believe this is happening,” said Isaias, who grew up near Midway Airport, which sparked his curiosity in aviation. “Once I get into a [pilot] program, I won’t waste time. I’ll already know a lot.”

