× Brian Noonan Show 10/15/17: Cody’s “This Is Your Life” bachelor party roast

Brian surprises Cody Gough, his producer of 9 years, with an on-air “This Is Your Life” bachelor party roast, brought to us by Morton’s Steakhouse and Goose Island Brewery, just five days before Cody’s wedding.

To kick off the show, Brian gets an update on Cody’s thoughts as his wedding approaches in just a few days. Cody bemoans the difficulty of choosing the perfect first dance for a newlywed couple and explains why he campaigned so hard for “Africa” by Toto to be the first dance.

Then, just when Cody thinks Brian is going to take a call for a guest over the phone, Brian switches things up and brings in guest producer Craig Collins to produce the rest of the show. Craig enters the studio joined by Cody’s father and three of his groomsmen (his two older brothers plus friend Jon), who all have hilarious stories to share as part of the surprise on-air roast. Several of Cody’s friends and family members also call in, plus some special guests from the world of professional wrestling, and even WGN Radio legend Spike O’Dell phones in to wish Cody well (Cody was Spike’s last intern before he retired). It’s a special send-off that feels like a party from start to finish. You won’t want to miss it!

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins the party in-studio to dedicate a special “pre-nup” to Cody and his fiancee. She also gives some hilarious legal advice to the engaged couple before answering legal questions from listeners via call or text.

Editor’s note: Cody also recently launched a new podcast called the Curiosity Podcast, featuring in-depth interviews with experts every week. You can subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and everywhere else podcasts are found!