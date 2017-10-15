× BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival 2017

The BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival returns on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18! This beloved tradition – and the nation’s largest evening holiday celebration – features family-friendly activities, a grand tree-lighting parade and fireworks!

The fun starts in Lights Festival Lane (Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Avenue) at 4:00pm on Friday evening. Activities include local vendors, a visit with Santa, live entertainment and much more.

It all leads up to a magical Saturday evening tree-lighting parade down North Michigan Avenue. Grand marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida lead more than 40 magnificent floats, larger-than-life balloons, lively marching bands, celebrity appearances and more. The event draws to a grand conclusion with a spectacular fireworks display over the Chicago River.

Find more information about Lights Festival here.

Lights Festival Schedule of Events:

Friday, November 17

4pm – 8pm

Lights Festival Lane (Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Avenue) opens early this year with more than a dozen family-friendly activities from Chicago favorites and popular brands – plus live music and a visit with Santa Claus!

Saturday, November 19

11am – 4pm

The fun continues at Lights Festival Lane (401 N. Michigan Avenue).

5:30pm

The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival lighting procession steps off from Oak Street and Michigan Avenue. The Lights Festival draws to a grand conclusion at 6:55pm with a spectacular fireworks display over the Chicago River at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive.