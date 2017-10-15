× After Hours with Rick Kogan Full Show: Alan Barcus & Tom Weinberg

It’s a short show tonight, but Rick still manages to talk to some visionaries! First, Alan Barcus joins him to share stories from his illustrious career as a musician and basketball player. He also previews his upcoming show at the Acorn Theater. Then, Tom Weinberg stops by the studio to tell Rick about his new book, “Chasing the Lost City: Chronicles of Discovery in Honduras,” and his amazing website full of documentary footage from the past four decades!