× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/14/17: Lynne Marek, Rolfe Winkler, Marc Horner, Renae Merle

Amy talks to Crain’s Chicago reporter Lynne Marek about the changes that are coming to the Chicago Sun-Times (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20171012/NEWS06/171019950/can-two-shrinking-media-companies-make-money-together). Wall Street Journal reporter Rolfe Winkler breaks down the legal trouble that Chicago start-up Outcome Health has found itself in. Marc Horner, wealth adviser and founder of Fairhaven Wealth Management, explains how to build good credit. Later, Renae Merle from the Washington Post discusses the impact “fake news” is having on Wall Street.