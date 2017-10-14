× New Music with The Ars Nova, Wine and Wind down with Danenberger Wines, The Political Round Table and “What’s That From!?” | Full Show (Oct 13th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Oct 14th) It’s all new music with Chicago group, The Ars Nova (Dylan Lovering and Jon Battaglia) – See them LIVE at the Cubby Bear on Oct 20th! Then, it’s our Wine and Wind segment with Danenberger Wines. Tonight owner Susan Danenberger joins us by phone to discuss all the amazing happenings at the Danenberger vineyard. Elliott Serrano and Comedian Michael Palascak ride side car as we welcome the Political Round Table (Erik Elk and Dave Lundy) who lend their expertise to the hottest political topics both nationally and state wide. AND, if that wasn’t enough…we have a brand new episode of “What’s That From?!” … This week Patti and the team take on a scene from the hit horror movie, ‘Scream’.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

