Wintrust Business Lunch 10/13/2017: Diana Rauner and the Ounce of Prevention Fund, CEO Tim Roach from Lendr, Andrea Hanis from Blue Sky & Front Row Phyllis

Raising children in a poverty-ridden home is a constant problem throughout the state of Illinois and the country at large. Diana Rauner, First Lady of Illinois and President of the Ounce of Prevention Fund, seeks to help these children by funding birth-to-five programs and educating several thousand childhood professionals in Illinois each year. She tells Steve about the organization’s efforts, and her own commitment to the cause over the past several years. Then, Tim Roach, CEO of Lendr, stops by the Allstate Showcase Studio to share his company’s story and explain his passion for helping small-businesses to get the capital they need, when they need it. Blue Sky Innovation’s Andrea Hanis also visits the studio by to give Steve an update on the recent Outcome Health hiccup and to talk to him about how the start-up mentality can help artists. Last but not least, Front Row Phyllis shares what shows she’s catching this weekend in Chicago.