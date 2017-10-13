× What does it take to elevate the art of sales?

It’s a special Friday night edition of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with GrowthPlay co-founder and managing director Amy Dordek about how GrowthPlay came to be, the importance of finding the right people for a specific job, the variety of ways to drive growth, rethinking the way we approach sales, why you need to make sure the sales department is aligned with the executives and how to best deal with sales frustration.

