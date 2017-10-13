Video: Weekend Warning – The roads in Wrigleyville will be busy even though the Cubs are in Los Angeles

There’s plenty to do in Chicago this weekend that will keep the roads busy. And, as Violeta Podrumedic points out, even though the Cubs are in Los Angeles for the first two games of the NLCS, many of their fans will be in Wrigleyville and elsewhere in Chicago. You can make your travels easier by listening to 720 WGN and downloading the Traffix Chicago app.

