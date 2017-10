× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner on The New ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about “Stranger Things’ Season 2: New Premiere Date Set at Netflix, the sexual assault allegations surrounding Amazon Studios boss Roy Price, and much more.

