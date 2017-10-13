× True Blue Playoff Plus: Cubs Eliminate Nationals — Advance To Third Straight NLCS

The Cubs advanced to their third straight National League Championship Series with a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Washington National in a decisive Game 5 of the NLDS. Andy Masur, Mark Carman, Harry Teinowitz, Patti Vazquez and Rob Martier provide instant analysis just after the final out was recorded in our nation’s capital. Andy, Mark and Harry also listen in live as members of the Cubs organization react to the victory including team president Theo Epstein, pitcher Jon Lester and general manager Jed Hoyer. They take a few phone calls and provide a preview of their next opponent: the Los Angeles Dodgers.