× Thomas Ian Nicholas Stars In New Horror Film: “The Lost Tree”

For a third time this year (can you tell he likes us?), Thomas Ian Nicholas joins Bill and Wendy in studio to talk about his new film “The Lost Tree”, which premieres tonight at the Music Box Theatre. He also jokes with Bill about declining to moderate at the premiere, his time on the “Halloween” set, his crazy connection to Harvey Weinstein and much more.

