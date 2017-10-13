× The Opening Bell 10/13/2017: Are we heading for economic uncertainty?

The Fed has released their minutes, but there’s still confusion in the air. CFA Paul Nolte from Kingsview Financial joins Steve to talk about the Fed’s plan to reduce the 4 trillion dollar balance sheet, and reviews the slow, steady state of this year’s market. Then, Rick Seaney, CEO of Fare Compare joins Steve with an update on airfare and some tips on how to snag good deals on airfare in the coming holiday season.