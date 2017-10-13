× The Download’s Week That Was: “Preckwinkle and Pop, and Cubs, oh my!”

Journalist Lauren Cohn and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Jeff Coen join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the repeal of the pop tax, “MoldGate” and the Strasburg saga, the Cubs beating the Nationals in the NLDS, the controversy surrounding Harvey Weinstein, Mike Ditka’s controversial comments about oppression, the U.S. men soccer team failing to qualify for the World Cup, President Trump hailing the return of ‘Merry Christmas,’ the NFL and the ongoing debate over kneeling during the national anthem, the California wildfires and American Galen Rupp winning the Chicago Marathon.

