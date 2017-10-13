× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-13-17

We have a terrific show to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with GrowthPlay co-founder and managing director Amy Dordek about elevating the art of the sale, we reload another busy week of news with journalist Lauren Cohn and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Jeff Coen and we end the show with a visit from “Check, Please” host Catherine De Orio who previews the 17th season of the show and tells us about her effort to get more kids involved in the culinary arts.

