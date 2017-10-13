× The Carry Out 10-13-17: “The Bears have become the second fiddle sports story in this town which is probably a great thing for all parties involved”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump addressing the Values Voter Summit, President Trump taking on healthcare, immigration and the Iran nuclear deal, Alderman Ameya Pawar dropping out of the gubernatorial race, the Cubs beating the Nationals in the NLDS, the Bears getting ready to take on the Ravens on Sunday, the Blackhawks welcoming the Nashville Predators to the UC on Saturday and a man finding a winning lottery ticket in an old shirt.

