Steve Cochran Full Show 10.13.17: Nothing but upside

Fridays are always a good time on The Steve Cochran Show. Mike and Audrey wrap up their 10-wedding summer with a top 10 list. You can check out their gallery HERE. Mayor Rahm Emanuel stopped by the studio to talk about the final party on the Riverwalk. Cory Jobe lets us know where to find the fall fun in Illinois. Coach Fitz and Hamp talk football and Alex DeBrincat talks about being a new Blackhawk.