Preps Plus Chicago: Week 8

Sam Panayotovich recaps week eight of the high school football season on Preps Plus Chicago. Get all the scores, stats and stories from Chicagoland high school football every Friday night on WGN Radio.

Co-host Kevin Powell checks in live from Los Angeles to talk a little Cubs in addition to High School Football. WGN Radio’s Joe Brand reports live from the Mount Carmel-Montini game. Lincoln Way East is #1 in the state, their head coach, Rob Zvonar, calls in after the Griffins’ 49-6 win over Thornwood. Special thanks to Chicago Tribune reporters Mike Helfgot, Pat Disabato and Mike Clark out on location.