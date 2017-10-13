Kevin Powell is traveling with the Chicago Cubs as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 National League Championship Series.
Photos: Cubs in L.A. for 2017 NLCS
-
Video: Joe Maddon talks about the Cubs flight to Los Angeles
-
Veteran baseball exec Ned Colletti: “My love of baseball began right at Clark and Addison”
-
Video: Weekend Warning – The roads in Wrigleyville will be busy even though the Cubs are in Los Angeles
-
Photos: Cubs in DC for 2017 NLDS
-
True Blue Playoff Plus: Cubs Eliminate Nationals — Advance To Third Straight NLCS
-
-
Photos: Celebrating the Cubs NL Central Championship in St. Louis and Chicago
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show 10-13-17
-
The Carry Out 8-16-17: “I’d say make Springfield a reality show but don’t some of the stars have to be likeable?”
-
Powell: Cubs Can Clinch on Cardinals’ Home Turf; Nacho Man is Born in St. Louis
-
Preps Plus Chicago: Week 8
-
-
True Blue Playoff Plus: The Cubs defeat The Nationals as Kyle Hendricks throws a gem
-
The Beat Full Show (9/30/17): Are Bears, Glennon showing historic ineptitude?
-
Powell: The Cubs can thank Jose Quintana for their Game 3 victory