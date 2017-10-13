CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 06: FOX News anchors (L-R) Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier moderate the first prime-time Republican presidential debate hosted at the Quicken Loans Arena August 6, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. The top-ten GOP candidates were selected to participate in the debate based on their rank in an average of the five most recent national political polls. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Pete McMurray: Fox News Anchor Bret Baier says, “The ball is in Congress’s court”
Fox News Anchor Bret Baier comments on the latest, including President Trump’s announcement of modifying and potentially ending the Iran Deal. He also weighs in on rumors of General John Kelly’s departure from the Trump Administration.