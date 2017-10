× Pete McMurray: Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Chicago Cubs in 108s

Grant DePorter of Harry Caray’s joins Pete alongside Cameron Sage, who talks about her step-mother, Lynn Sage, who passed away of breast cancer. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Harry Caray’s contributes to the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation, through its Think Pink Cocktail sales. Plus, Grant tells you how Dutchie Caray has been a good luck charm to the Chicago Cubs.