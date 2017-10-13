Col. Terry Virts spent over 200 days in space and collected his experience in a new book from National Geographic

Posted 9:01 AM, October 13, 2017, by

In this image made from video provided by NASA, astronaut Terry Virts points to his helmet as he sits inside the International Space Station on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015 during an inspection for water in his suit. Virts reported the water while he waited in the air lock for Wednesday's spacewalk to formally conclude. (AP Photo/NASA)

Colonel Terry Virts has piloted STS-130 aboard the space shuttle Endeavor, commanded the International Space Station, and spent over 200 days in space. Col. Virts joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his collection of photos from his time in space being published by National Geographic, “VIEW FROM ABOVE: An Astronaut Photographs the World”.


Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​