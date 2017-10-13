Col. Terry Virts spent over 200 days in space and collected his experience in a new book from National Geographic
Colonel Terry Virts has piloted STS-130 aboard the space shuttle Endeavor, commanded the International Space Station, and spent over 200 days in space. Col. Virts joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his collection of photos from his time in space being published by National Geographic, “VIEW FROM ABOVE: An Astronaut Photographs the World”.
