'Check, Please' host Catherine De Orio is dedicated to getting kids interested in the culinary arts

“Check, Please” host Catherine De Orio joins Justin to preview the 17th season of the hit restaurant review program and also tell us about her work for the Kendall College Trust. Catherine talks about going to culinary school at Kendall College, how her experience at Kendall College helps her at “Check, Please,” why she decided to make the transition from being a lawyer to getting involved in the culinary arts, how her legal background helps with her work at the Kendall College Trust, her involvement with the Kendall College culinary camp, what we can expect from the new season of “Check, Please” and the upcoming Kendall College Trust’s third annual Fried Chicken & Champagne Fest.

