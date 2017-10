× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10-13-17

Today’s guests include Thomas Ian Nicholas and Curt Wagner. Bill and Wendy talk about how the Cubs miraculously won the NLCS Game 5 over the Dodgers, The Lost Tree Chicago film premiere, Stranger Things, haunted houses and much more.

