Wintrust Business Lunch 10/12/17: North Shore Real Estate Woes, Smart Doorbells, & Holiday Shopping

The North Shore suburbs are having a tough time with their real estate market. Dennis Rodkin told Steve about the high prices, but more importantly the marketing campaign the city is undertaking to have buyers reconsider. Ian Sherr updated Steve about the development in smart doorbells that big companies are looking at using for deliveries, and Ilyce Glink shared the details behind the holiday shopping expectations for this year.